Masaba Gupta Pens Birthday Note to Dad Vivian Richards, Says 'You Did...'; Post Goes Viral

Birthdays are all about making your loved ones feel special. And Masaba Gupta left no stone unturned to make her father and veteran cricketer Vivian Richards feel special on his birthday as he received a heartfelt birthday wish from the ace designer. Sharing a bundle of photos on her Instagram handle, she wrote, “Happy Birthday Dad. You did good. WE did so good. And I cannot wait to show you everything I will do next without any fear."

In the first photo, the father-daughter duo were seen sharing a warm hug and having a moment together. In the second picture, Vivian posed with his daughter and son-in-law Satyadeep Misra. For the unversed, Vivian is the biological father of Masaba.

Actress Neena Gupta and the former West Indies cricketer had Masaba out of wedlock and have lived separately throughout their life. Neena welcomed her daughter back in 1989 and raised her alone. In 2008, Neena got married to chartered accountant Vivek Mehra.

In January 2023, Masaba tied the sacred knot with Satyadeep Misra. Viv Richards attended his daughter’s wedding and was a part of all the festivities. “For the first time ever - My whole life came together. This is us. My beautiful blended family. Everything from here on is just bonus," Masaba shared alongside her wedding photos on her Instagram handle.

Speaking of Masaba and Satyadeep’s wedding, the lovebirds had a court marriage earlier this year. The dup met on the sets of her Netflix show Masaba Masaba. This is also the second marriage for both Masaba and Satyadeep. While Masaba was previously married to producer Madhu Mantena from 2015-2019, Satyadeep married Aditi Rao Hydari many years ago before their divorce.

In an interview with Vogue, the fashion designer shared, “We had a simple court marriage. The idea was to keep it very small and in the presence of our immediate family. We wanted it to be very intimate because we felt that that was the right thing to do and we will not be celebrating in a big way going forward. However, there will be a party with close friends and family about 80–85 people who’ve had a meaningful relationship with Satyadeep and me."

