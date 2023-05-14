Masoom Minawala To Those Who Feel She Shouldn't Work After Childbirth: 'Can be Great Mom And...' | Exclusive

Fashion entrepreneur and influencer Masoom Minawala tied the knot with Antwerp-based diamond merchant, Shailin Mehta in 2016. And in December last year, she gave birth to a baby boy, who she named Zavi. Embracing motherhood might have changed her life but that has not stopped Masoom from compromising with her professional life.

In an exclusive chat with News18, she had opened up on her life as a new mother. Talking about how it has brought her a whole new perspective, she said, “Becoming a mother has changed my life in countless ways, both big and small. I’ve always been very efficient with my time but the need to be much more organised has come in. I’m a new mom, I am still learning but it’s been a transformative experience that has brought a lot of joy, purpose and perspective into my life."

Currently, she is gearing up to grace the red carpet at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival once again. Masoom had been working even during her final trimester and she has no intention of letting any kind of conditioning in her way of work. Urging new mothers to do the same, she shared, “Of course, I’ve a set of audience who feel I should be focusing on Zavi but my advice would be to not let societal expectations or cultural conditioning influence your decisions. At the end of the day, what matters the most is not letting anyone else dictate how you should live your life."

Masoom, who is celebrating her first ever Mother’s Day as a mom, continued, “Personally, I love being a mother and I also love my work. And to anyone who thought I shouldn’t work after giving birth, I would say that it’s important to remember that every woman’s experience is different. I believe that I can be a great mother and a great entrepreneur and that the two roles can complement each other."

However, she isn’t the one to judge those who decide to take a break from work to focus on their newborns. “Ultimately, I believe that every woman’s journey is unique and it’s important to do what’s best for you and your family. Whether that means taking time off to focus on your baby, returning to work right away or finding a balance that works for you, it’s important to prioritise your own well-being and make choices that feel right for you," Masoom elaborated.

As for her, there wasn’t any bit of apprehension about resuming work soon after giving birth. “I took a two-month maternity leave from work, so I didn’t return to work right away. But, yes, I am aware that many women experience postpartum depression (PPD) after giving birth and it’s critical to recognise that it’s a very real and serious issue," she remarked.

A champion of personal choice, she added, “While I’m grateful that I did not experience PPD, I recognise that it is a significant concern for many women and that it requires care and support. As for my own decision to return to work, it was a personal choice based on my own circumstances and priorities."