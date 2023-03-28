Home » Movies » 'Massive Win That Priyanka Chopra Didn't End Up Like Parveen Babi, SSR' Says Apurva Asrani

'Massive Win That Priyanka Chopra Didn't End Up Like Parveen Babi, SSR' Says Apurva Asrani

Priyanka Chopra's shocking claims about being cornered in Bollywood have now gone viral. Many stars are reacting to the statements.

Curated By: Dishya Sharma

News18.com

March 28, 2023

Mumbai, India

Priyanka Chopra made headlines for her latest statements about Bollywood.
Priyanka Chopra dropped jaws when she said she was ‘pushed to the corner’ in Bollywood and ‘got tired of the politics’, making her look at Hollywood for opportunities. While Kangana Ranaut praised her for coming forward and accused Karan Johar of ‘bullying’ her, renowned film editor Apurva Asrani also praised her for opening up about her struggle. He said that he is glad that Priyanka did not end up like Parveen Babi and Sushant Singh Rajput.

Apurva, who has worked on projects such as Satya, Shahid, Aligarh and Made In Heaven, took to Twitter and wrote, “Finally Priyanka Chopra reveals what everyone knew, but said not a word. Not the liberals, not the feminists. They hail those that ostracized her, celebrate the kings that tried to destroy her. It is a massive win that she didn’t end up like Parveen Babi or Sushant Singh Rajput."

Musician Amaal Malik also backed Priyanka, claiming that he has experienced something similar as well. “Well it’s something that I face on a daily basis. When fans ask me why I don’t do as many Bollywood films ? Now you know 😉 The truth about campism, bootlicking & powerplay within #Bollywood needs to come out more often 💆🏻‍♂️🖕🏻 See what they tried to do to this amazing woman," he tweeted.

Priyanka Chopra in a recent interview revealed that she decided to take a break from Bollywood after she was being “pushed into a corner" and got “tired of politics". Priyanka Chopra made her way into Hollywood after she starred in the 2015 television series Quantico. She also featured in a few music videos including ‘In My City’ and ‘Exotic’.

