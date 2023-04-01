MasterChef India Season 7:Nayanjyoti Saikia Emerges As The Winner, Says; 'In Future, I Want To Open A Restaurant'

MasterChef India Season 7 is finally over now and we have our winner. Among the three finalists that were competing for the first spot in the 13 weeks long cooking show, Nayanjyoti Saikia from Assam captured the top spot by defeating his co-contestants Suvarna Bagul from Maharashtra, along with Santa Sarmah.

The grand finale was graced by eminent chefs like Sanjeev Kapoor, Ranveer Brar, Vikas Khanna, and Garima Arora. The finalists were tested in the “signature three-course meal challenge".

Nayanjyoti Saikia who bagged a cheque of INR 25 lakhs from Sony Entertainment Television, a glimmering MasterChef India trophy as well as the Golden Chef’s Coat told PinkVilla, “I had a simple dream and that was to go to MasterChef India and cook, but now I feel like all my goals in life are complete. I not only went to MasterChef, but I also got the apron and winning this intense food competition feels surreal! I had my self-doubts, but the three judges motivated us so much. The opportunities that this platform has given us is unimaginable – being mentored by the best chefs in the industry, working in state-of-the-art food facilities, in professional kitchens and with ingredients that I had never seen before has made me learn so much."

Nayanjyoti further revealed what he would do with his winning amount, “I think I should save my winning amount for the future. In the future, I want to open my own restaurant so that I can present Northeast cuisine to the world. Many people don’t know about Northeast cuisine. Santa Ji and I tried to make Northeast cuisine in MasterChef India, but that is not even 1% of it. There are a lot of delicacies that are produced here. So I would like to showcase this in my restaurant, and I need a huge amount for this so the winning amount would be helpful then," he shared.

He also stated, “I have never thought about future plans yet but along with cooking I love traveling so I’m planning to make vlogs on Northeast food and culture as people have loved it. Earlier, people never knew much about the Northeast but now they know a lot because of me and Santa Ji. So I want to explore more about Northeast food, cuisine, and culture, and through my vlogs, I’ll try to show it. Also, it will be helpful if I get an opportunity to work in big restaurants."

On Nayanjyoti Saikia’s win, chef Garima Arora expressed, “Nayanjyoti deserves all this and more. He came to the kitchen as an amateur home cook and the growth that we have seen in him has been exponential, making him the right choice for this win. He is grounded, he is rooted in the culture of his state and he’s willing to learn so I hope this experience will give him the chance to grow. Many congratulations to him and all the very best."

Adding to that, Ranveer Brar said, “I think Nayanjyoti Saikia is a very well deserving home cook. He worked behind the scenes, kept giving this season his best and eventually there was a consistency to the dishes he presented us with. Also, there is honesty, simplicity and purity in his food which made him win the show. “

Meanwhile, Chef Vikas stated that he is grateful to be part of Nayanjyoti Saikia’s journey. He shared, “I still remember the timid Nayanjyoti from Tinsukia who I went to meet in his house. I was so impressed by his vision and creativity and how he can turn food into art. Nayanjyoti has a very bright future – he is constantly working towards his dream, and I am so grateful to be a part of his journey."

