Matt Damon Spills How He Landed His Role In Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer; Deets

In a recent interview, Matt Damon spoke of the story behind how he landed his role in Oppenheimer. After pledging to his wife that he’d take a break from acting unless Christopher Nolan approached him, fate intervened when Nolan himself called and offered him the part. He revealed that he negotiated this exception during couples therapy. Nolan, known for keeping his projects under wraps, confirmed Damon’s unexpected call and described it as a fun approach to things during the panel discussion.