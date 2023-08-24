Matthew McConaughey's Wife Camila Alves Opens Up About Her Relationship With Her Mother-In-Law

Hollywood star Matthew McConaughey’s wife, Camila Alves, recently shared details about her relationship with her mother-in-law, Mary Kathleen McCabe. Speaking on Southern Living’s podcast Biscuits & Jam, Alves revealed that earning her mother-in-law’s respect wasn’t easy when she first started dating the Interstellar star. Alves, who tied the knot with McConaughey in 2012, she revealed how she faced a number of tests by Mary during the early stages of her relationship with Matthew.

Alves said, “She did all these things when I first came in the picture, right? She was really testing me. I mean, really testing me. She would call me by all of Matthew’s ex-girlfriends’ names, she would start speaking Spanish with me in a very broken way, kind of putting down a bit. I mean, all kinds of stuff."

Camila Alves further recounted a memory when she got a modelling job in Istanbul and received an additional first-class plane ticket and hotel stay. She kindly offered these to Matthew McConaughey’s mother and told her, “Ma Mac, you’re gonna come with me and we’ll travel together."

“The entire way there, the whole plane ride to Istanbul, she was telling me all these stories and putting all these things in my head. When we landed, I was like, ‘Okay, all right. Let me buckle up. Let me get ready for this situation," she added.

Alves then spoke about an incident when she was taking her mother-in-law to her room. During this moment, Mary Kathleen McCabe unexpectedly became emotional and expressed feelings that Alves couldn’t share. Alves felt sympathetic and was concerned for her, however, “As I put her to bed, I look at her and I’m like, ‘Oh my gosh. She’s full of s**t’."

At that point, Camila Alves decided to take a different approach and showed her Brazilian and Latin side, after a little argument with her, “She just looked at me and she was like, ‘Okay. Now you’re in.’ All she wanted was for me to fight back."