Mazhi Tuzhi Reshimgaath's Prarthana Behere Shares Pic Of Her New House

Actress Prarthana Behere is known for her role in the popular show Mazhi Tuzhi Reshimgaath. She recently shifted to her new luxurious house by the sea and shared a beautiful view from her balcony, which is currently garnering everyone’s attention.

In the video, Prathana shared the beautiful view of the blue sea and the amazing sunset view from her balcony. Sharing the wonderful clip on her official Instagram handle, Prathana wrote, “Life is beautiful," in the caption. Watch the video here:

Advertisement

Seeing the clip, one of the users commented, “The view from your home is no less than a dream," and another one wrote, “Beautiful view." “This is like free therapy, it’s so soothing," said a third user.

Prarthana often shares videos from her home. A few days back, she shared a clip from the first day she moved into her new house. In the video, the boxes loaded with her household items can be seen. “Unpacking. She does not want to come out! She is so filmy!" Prarthana wrote in the caption.

Advertisement

Prarthana Behere started her acting career in 2009 with the Marathi film Rita and she made her television debut with Zee TV’s popular show Pavitra Rishta. She had her Bollywood film debut with Love U… Mr. Kalakaar! in 2011 and later appeared in many commercially successful films such as Mitwaa, Coffee Ani Barach Kahi, Vakratunda Mahakaaya, Mr. and Mrs. Sadachari, Fugay, and Ti & Ti, to name a few.

She was last seen in the Marathi language television drama Mazhi Tuzhi Reshimgaath, directed by Ajay Mayekar and produced by Sankarshan Karhade under the banner of Creative Minds Production. It starred Prarthana Behere and Shreyas Talpade in the lead roles and aired on Zee Marathi.