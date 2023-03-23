Bigg Boss 16 Winner and rapper MC Stan is undoubtedly one of the most popular faces in the Indian hip hop scene. But he always finds himself mired in controversies from time to time. For instance, when the rapper got mobbed by fans at what seems to be his most recent concert in Nagpur, MC Stan got into a physical altercation with one of them. The video clip of the same has been going viral and netizens seem to be divided over it.

In the video that was posted on Wednesday, MC Stan can be seen leaving the event when he was swarmed by fans wanting to take selfies with him. In all that pandemonium, MC Stan lashed out at one of the fans in anger. While it’s being speculated that the clip was from Nagpur’s concert, there is no confirmation about the same. One of the netizens shared the video with the caption,"Mc stan physical fight in an event. I have to say one thing he is humble guy that we know. But he is young. Stan have to calm Patience ignore negativity… #HaqSeMandali #MCStanArmy #BiggBoss16 #MCStanConcert #AbduRozik."

Advertisement

Reacting to the video, one of the Twitter users wrote, “Are you insane? He is aggressive, and he is one of the biggest mistakes of @BiggBoss and @ColorsTV. Kindly choose people after thorogh research. Getting fame at the national level and everyone supporting him during violent activities and still emerging winner is dangerous." (sic)

Meanwhile, Abdu Rozik, Shiv Thakare, Sajid Khan and MC Stan who enjoyed close bonds in the Bigg Boss 16 house were together referred to as a ‘mandali’. Later, the group was also joined by Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Sumbul Touqeer Khan. However, in recent times, the reports of a tiff between mandali’s Abdu and Stan have left everyone worried. For the unversed, Abdu Rozik sparked fallout rumours with his Bigg Boss 16’s ‘mandali’ last week when he said, “mandali… mandali khatam (‘mandali’ is over)," leaving Bigg Boss fans heartbroken. Later during his Instagram live session, Abdu revealed that he is no longer on talking terms with MC Stan. He mentioned that even though he calls Stan, the rapper does not answer it at all.

Read all the Latest Movies News here