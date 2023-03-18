MC Stan Trends Big After Bigg Boss 16 Winner's Indore Show Cancelled Following Stage 'Hijack'

Rapper and Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan is trending big on Twitter. Stan’s fans have come out in his support after his Indore show was recently cancelled. As reported by DNA India, some members of Bajrang Dal created a ruckus at the venue and ‘hijacked the stage’.

Why Was MC Stan’s Indore Show Cancelled?

Reportedly, MC Stan’s show in Madhya Pradesh city was cancelled after some members of Bajrang Dal claimed that the rapper is ‘polluting the young minds’ by using abusive words in his songs. As reported by DNA India, those who created a ruckus at the concert venue also shouted Jai Shri Ram slogans.

‘PUBLIC STANDS WITH MC STAN’ Trends Big On Twitter

Advertisement

Soon after a video of the incident surfaced on social media, MC Stan’s fans came out in his support. While some are demanding action against the alleged Bajrang Dal members, others urged all to get united to fight goons. Some of the users also claimed that the attempt to cancel show is a ‘violation of artistic freedom’. As a result, ‘PUBLIC STANDS WITH MC STAN’ is now trending big on Twitter.

Here’s how MC Stan’s fans are supporting him:

MC Stan began his nationwide tour titled ‘MC Stan Hasti Ka Basti’ earlier this month. So far, he has performed in several cities including Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Pune. He is scheduled to hold another concert in Nagpur on Saturday. Hasti Ka Basti tour will continue till May 7.

Read all the Latest Movies News here