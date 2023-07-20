Meenakshi Chaudhary Looks Radiant In Traditional Saree Look, See Pics

Meenakshi Chaudhary was the first runner-up of Miss Grand International 2018. She is currently one of the prominent faces in the Telugu film industry. The actress keeps proving her acting mettle with her choice of scripts and keeps winning her fans with her in-vogue styling sense. Meenakshi Chaudhary’s Instagram diaries offer a glimpse at her penchant for fashion and with every look, she keeps setting the bar higher.

Recently, Meenakshi Chaudhary shared a string of photos on her Instagram handle. She can be seen draped in a saree in a beautiful yellow shade with whitish-golden embroidery. To make herself look brighter, she paired the gorgeous 6 yards with a bright pink sleeveless blouse with small motifs on it. The Khiladi actress further elevated her looks by accessorising herself with silver oxidised jewellery.

She chose a stunning necklace adorned with black beads and a statement pendant. Meenakshi wore a stone-studded silver bracelet and earrings. But that’s not all. She added subtle glam makeup to her look. She opted for flawless skin, slightly tinted cheeks, bold eyes and nude lips. The actress adorned a red bindi and chose a garland in her hair for the traditional look.

Advertisement

Her caption is just a set of emojis that are a yellow heart, a star and a smiley face. As soon as she uploaded the photos, her fans flocked to the comments section to praise her. A comment read, “Beauty, beauty, beauty." A fan reacted to the post with a heart emoji and wrote, “Meenakshi is beautiful and shining. So cute and pretty." Another called her a “marvellous beauty".