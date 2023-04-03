Meera Jasmine’s Pictures From ‘A Walk In The Woods’ Exude Tranquility

South actress Meera Jasmine has made a name for herself in the film industry with her portrayal of intriguing characters in movies including Sandakozhi, Bhadra, Arasu, and Makal to list a few. Her adorable expressions and on-screen charm has made her a fan favourite. Besides putting her acting skills to the test, Meera can also be hailed as a true fashionista. The actress’s exquisite wardrobe collections will surely give you some major style goals. Further, Meera’s love for nature and animals is quite evident in her social media posts.

Recently, the 41-year-old enjoyed the tranquillity of Nature, dropping snippets of her blissful “walk in the woods" on Instagram. Along with the series of pictures that she shared on the Meta platform, Meera added a thoughtful caption to her post on the vitality of little things in life. “True that now and then we must travel far enough to find ourselves. A walk in the woods and amidst the greens that helped me rediscover… realign and revisit myself and all that essentially matters," she penned.

In the photos, Meera can be seen visiting woodsy premises with her pet dog. Dressed in an all-black ensemble, the actress emanated the perfect sporty vibes. Donning a black tee underneath, Meera layered off her outdoor-ready look with a black jacket, teamed up with a pair of black ribbed pants. She slipped into blackish-grey sneakers, that rounded off her sturdy appearance.

Meera embarked on her nature stroll, opting for a no-makeup look while letting her tresses open. She posed with her adorable ball of fur in some of the pictures, sitting on a rock, encircled by emerald-green trees, and a mighty waterfall, engulfed by nothing but sheer wilderness. The actress further uploaded glimpses of her pet, wearing a harness, apparently enjoying the scenic view. She also posted a few snaps of herself along with some sneak peeks of the lush greenery all around.

The pictures were quick to attract the attention of Meera’s admirers. While one user gushed, “Queen for a reason. Who’s doing it like our MJ!" another lavished, “Wowwww Black is royal." Others went all hearts in the comments.

Meera Jasmine who tied the nuptial knot with engineer Anil John Titus on February 9, 2014, is now settled in Dubai. Post her marriage, she has not made any appearances in films. Whether or not she will make a comeback into the world of glam and glitz, remains a mystery.

