A male elephant calf was bitten and injured by dogs following his mother’s death after getting entangled in a power line in Tamil Nadu’s Krishnagiri district. The forest department rescued the baby elephant, named it Raghu and took it to the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve for treatment. Similarly, Bommi, a female baby elephant who lost her mother in a train accident, also arrived at the camp. These were maintained by a tribal couple, Bomman and Bellie.

The touching story of Raghu, who is 6 months old now, and his bond with Bomman and Bellie soon spread and piqued the interest of many. One of them was Kartiki Gonsalves, who decided to make a heart-touching documentary on the beauty of their relationship. The result was the Academy award-winning documentary film The Elephant Whisperers.

Now that The Elephant Whisperer has won an Oscar, everyone wants to see the jumbo. The number of foreign travellers has also increased to see Raghu and Bommi, who have achieved international fame. Both national and international tourists are interested to witness the elephants and their caretakers as they watch the documentary.

As elephants are not allowed to stay in one place for more than a certain period, they were sent to Theppakadu Elephant Camp next to Masinakudy, where the tourists were amused by the histrionics of Raghu.

Kartiki Gonsalves, says she is delighted with the recognition received by the film, which highlights tribal people and animals. While Kartiki says that The Elephant Whisperer talks about the sacred bond between us and nature, the documentary once again strongly emphasizes that this world is not just for humans alone.

To create this documentary, Kartiki Gonsalves followed a human-elephant hybrid family that belonged to the Kattunayakan tribe for five years. Talking to the media, she said, “I spent almost a year and a half with him when he was a tiny baby before this became a documentary. I met Raghu when he was exactly three months old." While making the documentary, her team also took pictures of other animals living in the reserve, such as tigers, leopards, and monkeys.

