Meet Barry John, The Man Who Gave Shah Rukh Khan And Manoj Bajpayee To Bollywood

Barry John isn’t just a renowned name in Indian cinema, he stands as an influential pillar that has put countless artists into some of the greatest actors of Hindi cinema. The theatre actor and director discovered his calling in Delhi during the 1970s, where he left an indelible mark on the theatrical landscape. Joining the ranks of Delhi’s oldest theatre group, Yatrik, Barry soon ventured to establish the Theatre Action Group (TAG) in 1973.

Under his guidance, TAG embarked on an artistic exploration that spanned diverse forms until 1977. His journey continued as he took on the role of a faculty member at the National School of Drama (NSD) and eventually became the founder-director of NSD’s Theatre in Education Company.

Barry’s impact extends beyond the stage, as he has nurtured and mentored numerous Bollywood luminaries, including Frieda Pinto, Richa Chadha, Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Manoj Bajpayee.

While Shah Rukh Khan’s acting journey was undoubtedly shaped by Barry, the acting guru humbly denied taking credit for creating a superstar. During a session at the Jagran Film Festival in Mumbai in 2017, Barry emphasized that he didn’t fashion Shah Rukh Khan into the phenomenon he is today and acknowledged the actor’s trajectory beyond his mentorship.

In an interview, Barry stated, “It’s a fact. We (Shah Rukh Khan and I) came together, we worked in theatre together for a while. It was mostly enjoyable and beneficial to both of us. But then he moved on, he is on another planet now. I don’t have any communication with him."