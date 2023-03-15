Indian filmmaker K Balachander did a lot for the Indian film industry in a career spanning over 50 years. From giving some of the most iconic songs with the help of Ilaiyaraaja to introducing famous actors and actresses such as Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Sridevi, Srividya, Jaya Prada, Jayasudha, Jayachitra, Sujatha, Saritha, Delhi Ganesh and Prakash Raj, among others, K Balachander made sure that cinema lovers always have something to look forward to.

But did you know that apart from the people mentioned above, K Balachander also introduced two Oscar winners to the world of cinema?

The Oscar fever is still running high after the Naatu Naatu song from SS Rajamouli’s RRR and the documentary short film The Elephant Whisperers won the Academy Awards on Monday. The first-ever Indian music composer to have won an Oscar was AR Rahman. He won the award for Best Original Score for the 2009 film Slumdog Millionaire. The song Jai Ho from the film also won the Best Original Song.

Now, RRR music director MM Keeravani has become another Oscar recipient from India. Both Rahman and Keeravani made their debut in Tamil films and the man responsible for their debut films was none other than K Balachander.

The filmmaker worked with Rahman in Duet, Paarthale Paravasam, Poi and Rajinikanth’s Muthu. Similarly, he had worked with Keeravani, whom he had introduced to Tamil audiences with Vaaname Ellai, in Jaathi Malli and Nee Pathi Naan Pathi.

AR Rahman’s upcoming films include Pathu Thala, Ponniyin Selvan 2, Lal Salaam, Ayalaan and Maamannan. Keeravani will next give music for the Tamil film Chandramukhi 2 directed by P Vasu starring Raghava Lawrence and Kangana Ranaut and Gentleman 2, produced by KT Kunjumon.

K Balachander passed away in 2014 aged 84 and his contributions to the world of cinema have withstood the test of time. Indian cinema lovers cannot stop raving about the filmmaker on social media about his eye for talent, especially after Keeravani’s Oscars win.

