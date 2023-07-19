Meet Jawan Choreographer Who Taught Viral 'Beqarar Karke' Dance To Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan has been in the news ever since the prevue was released. Right from looks to actors, everything grabbed attention but there was one thing that became instant popular among fans. And it was Shah Rukh Khan’s dance to the popular retro song Beqarar Karke. His steps capture the energy of his character most brilliantly, adding an intriguing layer to the scene.

Well, do you know who choreographed the song? It was done by none other than Shah Rukh Khan himself. According to a source, “It was Shah Rukh Khan himself who conceived the idea of introducing dance steps in this particular sequence with “Beqarar Karke" playing in the background. He took it upon himself to choreograph the steps, which completely transformed the scene and made it much more captivating." The improvised dance moves devised by Shah Rukh Khan have become a favourite among audiences, with the steps going viral on social media and have generated memes across the internet.