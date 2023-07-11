Meet Katrina Kaif's Personal Assistant, Who Has Spent The Most Time With Actress In Last 20 Years

Personal assistants play a vital role in celebrities’ lives. They become close companions, providing invaluable support and often being there every step of the way. Actresses see them as integral part of their life and even treat them like family.

Katrina Kaif recently took to her Instagram to share a heartening picture with her personal assistant, Ashok Sharma. The actress penned a sweet note, too, on completion of 20 years of their association.

She wrote, “आज बीस साल पूरे हो गए Mr Ashok Sharma @sharmaashok01. The person who has spent the most time with me in the last 20 years ☺️ From laughs …to motivating pep talks …..to fights over me not drinking what I’ve asked for ☕️ or me changing my mind about what I actually want To Ashok shedding a few tears if someone gave me a tough time on set We’ve been through it all, his friendly face there every day , the one constant, usually knowing what I want before I do, always keeping a watchful eye on me. Here’s to the next 20."

Among those who commented was Priyanka Chopra. “Best," she wrote. Stylists Ami Patel and Akshay Tyagi dubbed Ashok a star and an icon.