Telugu director Ram Reddy Pannala’s family entertainer Nede Vidudala hit the theatres on March 10. The film has newcomers Asif Khan and Mauryani in the film as the lead. The film is touted as a comedy-drama and has an important message. The story is about a PR professional who is tasked with promoting one of the producers’ films. Amid the promotions, the pirated version of the film is leaked by someone.

The protagonist dwells into the story, and in the process, he witnesses some incidents that alter his perspective. The film also has Madhavi, Adurs Anand, Naveen Jabardasth, Peela Gangadhar, Rasagnya Reddy, Surendhar Reddy and Prabhavathi in pivotal roles. Now the audience is curious to know more about the film’s headliner Asif Khan. Here is what we know:

Asif Khan is said to have been a huge fan of Venkatesh Daggubati since his childhood and aspired to become an actor after watching Mahesh Babu’s Pokiri.

Asif was born and brought up in Chinnamandem, a small village in Kadapa district, Andhra Pradesh. He did his engineering in Hyderabad so that he could grow closer to the film industry. But soon he went to the US for higher studies and simultaneously he joined an acting school there.

Asif marked his debut with the recently released Nede Viduadala as the lead. He has managed to turn the heads of the cinephiles with his looks and acting chops. It is said that the producers and directors are approaching him with projects. Asif’s second film 919, which is believed to be under post-production, is gearing up for its OTT release.

The actor is likely to sign his third venture soon.

