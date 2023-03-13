Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan has carved a special position in the hearts of many people with films like Kedarnath, Simmba, Coolie No. 1 and Atrangi Re. She has made a name for herself in tinsel town by starring in numerous super-hit films and putting her acting skills to the test in a variety of roles. From her on-fleek style statements to unleashing her goofy side in quirky Instagram videos, Sara leaves no stone unturned to entertain the masses.

Now, another Sarah seems to be hogging the limelight for bearing a striking resemblance with Sara Ali Khan. She is none other than Pakistani television actress Sarah Khan.

Sarah Khan is a prominent face in the Pakistani telly world. She made her debut in showbiz with the 2012 serial Badi Aapa. Over the years, she has stupefied viewers with her stellar performances and on-screen charm in television shows including Alvida, Ahsas, Band Khirkiyan, Laapata and Hum Tum, among others.

However, Sarah skyrocketed to fame with her stint in the 2022 drama serial Sabaat. She essayed the character of Miraal Fareed in the show. Sabaat also starred Ameer Gilani, Mawra Hocane, Usman Mukhtar, Kashif Anwar and Abbas Ashraf Awan in crucial roles.

Sarah Khan is quite an active user of social media, dropping snippets of her glamorous photoshoots or giving us some adorable sneak peeks of her family. Sarah is married to Pakistani singer-songwriter Falak Shabir. The duo is proud parents to daughter Alyana. Sarah’s pictures often take the internet by storm with netizens comparing her to B-town beauty Sara Ali Khan. Not only her name, but her facial features also make her the perfect lookalike of the Bollywood diva.

Sarah’s Insta-feed is a treat to the eyes. The 30-year-old often makes us go gaga over her impressive sartorial choices. Be it acing casual fits or getting dolled up in festive ensembles, the Pakistani star leaves us gushing in both, shelling out major fashion goals. Don’t believe us? Take a look for yourself at some stunning pictures of Sarah Khan.

Sarah Khan was last seen in the family drama Hum Tum, where she shared screen space opposite actor Ahad Raza Mir. Actors Ramsha Khan, Aina Asif, Junaid Khan and Uzma Beg also played key roles in the show. The Pakistani actress also bagged the award for Best Supporting Actress for her role as Saba in the 2015 mystery drama Mohabbat Aag Si.

Speaking of Sara Ali Khan, she will next be seen in an edge-of-the-seat thriller film Gaslight. Helmed by Pawan Kirpalani, Gaslight also stars Vikrant Massey and Chitrangda Singh in crucial roles, alongside Rahul Dev and Akshay Oberoi. The intriguing teaser of the upcoming film has already spread a wave of curiosity among cine buffs. Gaslight will premiere on the OTT platform Disney+Hotstar on March 31.

