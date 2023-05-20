Meet Pooja Dadlani, Shah Rukh Khan's Manager For 11 Years

Many people dream about living the life of a superstar, however, have you thought of the fact that living the life of a superstar’s personal manager could also be lucrative. You get to mingle with the film fraternity, get paid a 6 figure salary, and enjoy other perks. Well, 40-year-old Pooja Dadlani is living that life, as she has been the manager of Bollywood’s undisputed Badshah Shah Rukh Khan for 11 years now.

Be it managing Shah Rukh’s filming schedules and personal meetings or being there for him during bad times, she is always there for King Khan.

Pooja started working with Shah Rukh in 2012 and apart from his personal work, also handles the business affairs of his production company, Red Chillies Entertainment. She even effectively handles SRK’s IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders and is often seen in the company of the Khan family at different events.

According to Bollywood Life, she did her schooling at Bai Awabai Framji Petit Girls High School and graduated from HR College of Commerce and Economics in Mumbai. She also holds a degree in Mass Communication. In 2008, Pooja wed businessman Hitesh Gurnani with whom she has a daughter named Rena. Hitesh is the director of a company which is engaged in making jewellery.

Pooja is paid between Rs 7 and Rs 9 crore annually, according to a DNA report. Pooja’s net worth was between Rs 40 and Rs 50 crore, as per a Mensxp report published in 2021. In the last two years, it might have grown even more. Apart from this, Pooja owns a blue Mercedes car and a house in Bandra.

Remember Aryan Khan’s cruise ship drug fiasco of 2021? Pooja was constantly on the move, running to the police stations and courtrooms on behalf of the Shah Rukh Khan family. It was one of those instances where Pooja’s association with SRK in the controversy demonstrated how close she was to the family.