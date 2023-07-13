Meet Ranjith, The 27-Year Old Tirupur Potter, Who Crafts Clay Idols Inspired By Rajinikanth

In a small village in Tirupur district of Tamil Nadu, a talented potter named Ranjith is capturing the hearts of Rajinikanth fans through his remarkable clay sculptures. Inspired by his role model, the legendary actor Rajinikanth, Ranjith uses his expertise in pottery to express his deep admiration.

Ranjith, a 27-year-old artist, follows in the footsteps of his father, Mandharachalam, who was also a skilled clay sculptor. Utilising his inherited knowledge and passion for the craft, Ranjith creates exquisite earthenware pieces that showcase his love for Rajinikanth.

One of his notable creations is a clay sculpture that beautifully captures the first look of Rajinikanth from his upcoming film, Lal Salaam. This masterpiece was presented to Rajinikanth’s wife, Latha Rajinikanth, who was deeply moved by the artistry. Upon seeing the sculpture, Rajinikanth himself personally sent a voice note to Ranjith, expressing his appreciation for the artwork and thanking him for his unwavering support and admiration.

This is not the first time Ranjith’s Rajinikanth-inspired art has garnered attention. Last year, he gained recognition for his clay sculpture of Rajinikanth in the poster of his movie Jailer. The statue depicted Rajinikanth standing with his hands behind his back, exuding a serious expression. Ranjith’s attention to detail even included a small mouse next to the one-and-a-half-foot-tall statue, adding a delightful touch to his creation. The sculpture, affectionately named Jailer Vinayaka by Ranjith, became a sensation during Ganesh Chaturthi and was adored by people everywhere.