Samina Ahmed is one of the most loved actresses in the Pakistani entertainment industry. The actress often makes the audience spellbound with her exceptional acting skills and adorable personality. Her unique onscreen presence has helped her to carve a special place in showbiz.

The actress was married to Pakistani filmmaker Fariduddin Ahmed. The couple gave birth to a son and daughter. However, after a few years, Fariduddin divorced the actress to marry Shamim Ara. For the unversed, Sabina Ahmad then married Manzar Sehbai at the age of 72. The couple got married on 4 April 2020, in a private Nikah ceremony in Lahore.

While some were unhappy with Samina’s decision, others lauded the couple for their never-ending love for each other. When the couple announced their marriage, some people even trolled the actress for marrying at the age of 72. According to the reports, the actress moved to Germany with her in-laws after her marriage to Manzar Sehbai.

Advertisement

Samina Ahmed and Manzar Sehbai are both renowned and respected celebrities in the Pakistani entertainment industry. Their exceptional performance often wins the hearts of audiences.

With over 50 years of work experience in the Urdu entertainment industry, Samina Ahmed has made a special place in the hearts of the audience. She has worked in several successful serials including Waris, Aahat, Family Front, Mirat UL Uroos, and more.

Samina was widely appreciated by viewers for her comedy series Kis Ki Aayegi Baraat, Hum TV’s acclaimed comedy-drama series Suno Chanda and its sequel Suno Chanda 2. The actress was also awarded by the Government of Pakistan with the Pride of Performance in 2011.

She has also acted in several films, including Naraaz, Dukhtar, Load Wedding, Khel Khel Mein, and Intezaar. Besides this, she has also played a prominent role in Marvel’s series Miss Marvel. For the uninitiated, the actress mostly plays the role of a grandmother in Pakistani dramas.

Advertisement

On the other hand, Manzar Sehbai made his film debut with Sohaib Mansoor’s directorial Bol. He is also known for his roles in films such as Lies We Tell, and Mah e Mir. Now, the actor is all set to star in the upcoming project UmroAyyar- A New Beginning.

Read all the Latest Movies News here