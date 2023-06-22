Meet Sunny Singh, Adipurush’s Lakshman Who Made His Debut In Kasautii Zindagi Kay

One of the most anticipated films of 2023, Adipurush, has hit the theatres. The film, helmed by Om Raut, stars Prabhas as Lord Ram, Kriti Sanon as Janaki, Saif Ali Khan as Ravana, Sunny Singh as Lakshman, and Devdatta Nage as Hanuman. The mythological drama, which is based on the epic tale of the Ramayana, has been at the centre of controversy since its release. The makers have been criticised for their poor VFX and lousy writing, especially in the ‘Lanka Dahan’ scene. Despite the constant criticism, the film has still managed to earn well at the box office. Today, we’re going to talk about the actor who played the role of Lakshman in the film.

Sunny Singh Nijjar has now cemented his place as one of the most promising actors in the Hindi film industry. His father has been a well-known stunt director in the industry and has worked in many films. Sunny made his acting debut in 2007 in the television show Kasautii Zindagi Kay. After a few years, he got a chance to act in Madhur Bhandarkar’s Dil Toh Baccha Hai Ji. However, he just had a small cameo in the film.

Advertisement

Sunny also played a supporting role in Luv Ranjan’s Akash Vani, which was released in 2011. The film had Kartik Aaryan and Nushrratt Bharuccha in the lead roles. Sunny played the character of an abusive husband in the film. But it was Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 that gave him recognition in the industry. His character was appreciated by the audience as well as the critics, and the film became a hit at the box office as well.