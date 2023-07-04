Meet The Bollywood Actress Who Married Thrice And Yet Love Eluded Her

Love, marriage, and divorce are not uncommon in Bollywood. Some many renowned actors and actresses have been married even thrice. Despite all efforts, creating a balanced family life has been a challenging task for them. Neelima Azeem, the mother of Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor, has also experienced a similar journey.

Neelima Azeem is a popular actress and classical dancer of the 90s in Bollywood. She is also a reputed writer. She is known for her work in movies and TV serials. Apart from Shahid Kapoor, Neelima Azeem is also the mother of another Bollywood actor Ishaan Khatter.

Neelima was born to Anwar Azeem who was a Marxist journalist and Urdu author from Bihar, and Khadija who was a relative of the famous filmmaker and journalist Khwaja Ahmad Abbas. Azeem started studying Kathak from an early age and was trained under great Indian classical dancers Birju Maharaj and Munna Shukla.

Neelima and Pankaj Kapur

According to media reports, Neelima met actor Pankaj Kapur at the age of 15 and started a friendly relationship with him. After around two years they tied the knot in 1975. At the time of their marriage, Neelima was merely 17 years old and Pankaj was about 21-22 years old. Two years after their marriage, Neelima gave birth to Shahid Kapoor on 25 February 1981. However, their relationship suffered a crack shortly after Shahid’s birth. Around two and a half years later, in 1984, the couple decided to part ways and moved forward with a divorce. Neelima kept Shahid with her and started raising him as a single mother.

Neelima and Rajesh Khatter

Afterwards, Neelima developed a friendship with Rajesh Khatter, and they got married in 1990. In the year 1995, Neelima and Rajesh welcomed their son, Ishaan Khatter. After approximately 11 years of marriage, Neelima and Rajesh also decided to go their separate ways. They got divorced in 2001.

In an interview, Rajesh Khatter spoke about his relationship with Neelima and said, “It started with friendship. We met on the sets. One thing led to another and in fact, we landed up in Mumbai together." He also mentioned what went wrong between the ex-couple, “Let me tell you one thing if you ask someone what went wrong with their relationship, and if that relationship happened 5-10 years ago, no one has a clear answer. People just say I don’t know."