Meet The Bollywood Sisters Who Followed Their Elder Siblings Into Film Industry

Long before the nepotism debate, it was a norm for many Bollywood families to launch their sons, daughters and cousins. Sometimes, it would be the son or daughter carrying forward the legacy of their parents or a sibling who would try their luck in the industry. Likewise, many Bollywood actresses have followed their elder sisters’ footsteps into the industry. Some of them were successful while others faded away. And today, we will go on a marathon of the same.

Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor

Starting the list with the most iconic sister duo, Bollywood’s Bebo and Lolo who have won a million hearts. While Karisma, who debuted in the 1990s, built a name for herself, Kareena rose to prominence after appearing in Refugee in 2000. These two sisters not only have an incredible bond with one other but they are also always seen standing by each other’s side.

Kajol and Tanisha Mukerji

Kajol made her Bollywood debut in 1992 with the film Bekhudi. Kajol did several superhit films like Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Gupt, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Fanaa and many more. On the other hand, Tanisha Mukerji made her debut in 2003 with the film Sssshhh… which did well. Tanisha then co-starred in the film Neil and Nikki alongside Uday Chopra where she was seen in a very bold avatar in this film. But somehow, Tanisha wasn’t able to do well in the cine world with her subsequent films.

Shilpa Shetty and Shamita Shetty

Shilpa Shetty debuted in Hindi cinema in the 1990s and has had a string of hit films since then. Shamita Shetty entered Bollywood after a decade with a superhit film like Mohabbatein. But Shamita’s next few films received mixed reviews and didn’t do well at the box office. Later, she also appeared on the reality show Bigg Boss and gained popularity.

Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora

These two sisters, popularly known as Malla and Amu, have constantly been in the headlines for personal reasons other than their films. Malaika has always been a hit in show business, whether it’s with the song Chaiyya Chaiyya or a cameo appearance in any film. On the other hand, Amrita took an entry in Bollywood after seeing her sister, but she wasn’t able to make her mark in the industry.