Meet The Indian Actress Who First Charged Rs 1 Crore For A Film

Sridevi was one of the biggest superstars in the Hindi film industry. She had an illustrious career that spanned over five decades and had a huge fan following all across the country. Apart from working in the Hindi film industry, Sridevi has also done films in languages like Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. She was born in Tamil Nadu and started her acting career as a child artist at the age of just 4. Sridevi landed her first noteworthy role in the Tamil film Moondru Mudichu in 1976. The film also had Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth in the lead roles. According to reports, Sridevi was paid around Rs 5,000 at that time for her role. Eventually, she gained massive stardom. Did you know she was the first Indian actress to charge Rs 1 crore for a film?

Sridevi garnered a lot of recognition in Bollywood for her stellar performances. Her first Hindi film was 1979’s Solva Sawan. The film didn’t do well at the box office. It was her 1983-film Himmatwala opposite Jeetendra that gave her all the attention, as the film was a huge hit at the box office. After a series of hit films, Sridevi became the first actress who was paid Rs 1 crore for a film. At that time, there were very few actors who were paid this high amount, and all of them were male stars. Sridevi decided to end such gender-based stereotypes in the film industry and charged this amount.

Advertisement

With Sridevi in the film, the producers were sure that the project would be a super hit. Many thus agreed to pay her Rs 1 crore as her remuneration. During Moondra Mudichu, it was reported that Sridevi was paid more than Rajinikanth.