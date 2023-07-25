Meet The Two Legends Who Started Their Career As Villains But Soon Became Heroes

The Hindi film industry has seen the rise of numerous icons, leaving an indelible mark on both the audience and their co-stars. From the legendary Dilip Kumar and Amitabh Bachchan to the charming Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar, these stars have mesmerised the audience with their talent and star power. But during the late 1960s, two exceptional actors made their debut in Bollywood, creating a significant stir among the established stars of that era.

These two actors entered the industry initially as villains, but their charisma and acting prowess soon catapulted them to become iconic heroes, whose names continue to shine bright even today. Their journey was not a bed of roses as both of them faced unique challenges in their journey to stardom, but their talent and determination allowed them to conquer Bollywood and become reigning forces in the industry.