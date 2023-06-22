Meet Trupti Toradmal - Actress Who Played Vibhishana’s Glamorous Wife In Adipurush

Ever since its release, Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan starrer Adipurush has been facing criticism from the audience for several reasons. While some have expressed disappointed over film’s dialogues, others are upset over portrayal of Ram and Ravan in the Om Raut directorial. The film has also been facing backlash for the glamorous portrayal of Vibhishana’s wife Sarama.

Who played Vibhishana’s wife in Adipurush?

It is actress Trupti Toradmal aka Ayesha Madhukar who played the role of Vibhishana’s wife in the Om Raut directorial. She is a Marathi actress and Adipurush is reportedly her Bollywood debut movie. She has worked in two Marathi movies Savita Damodar Paranjpe (2018) and Fatteshikast (2019). While both were a massive hit, the actress then took a break from the showbiz world afterwards.

Adipurush is an adaptation of the Hindu mythological epic Ramayan. With Prabhas playing Raghav, Kriti essaying Janaki’s role, and Saif of Lankesh, the film also features Sunny Singh as Shesh and Devdatta Nage as Bajrang. The film hit theatres on June 16.