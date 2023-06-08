Meet Varun Tej, Allu Arjun's Cousin Who Is Getting Engaged To Telugu Sensation Lavanya Tripathi

In recent months, the speculation surrounding the engagement ceremony of Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi has garnered significant attention. The rumoured couple is anticipated to publicly reveal their relationship status soon. According to Telugu publicist duo Vamsi-Shekhar, the rumoured lovebirds are likely to exchange rings officially on Friday, June 9. However, neither Varun Tej nor Lavanya Tripathi has confirmed or denied the reports. Let’s take a closer look at Varun Tej’s personal and professional life.

Varun Tej’s family

Born in 1990, Varun Tej is the son of actor and producer Nagendra Babu and nephew of megastars Pawan Kalyan and Chiranjeevi. Completing his education in Hyderabad, he grew up in the company of actor-siblings Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, and Allu Sirish, among others. Varun Tej’s sister Niharika is also a well-established Telugu actress.

Varun Tej’s career graph

The actor made his entry into the acting world merely at the age of 10. He was featured as a child artist in his father’s movie Hands Up in 2000. But it wasn’t until fourteen years after that he bagged a leading role alongside Pooja Hegde in his debut movie Mukunda. Though receiving critical acclamation for his acting in Loafer, Kanche, and Mister, Varun Tej did not find box office successful until the release of Fidaa with Sai Pallavi. Since then he has appeared in multiple hit movies including F2: Fun and Frustration, and Tholi Prema, Gaddalakonda Ganesh, among others. The actor next has Gandeevedhari Arjuna in the pipeline.