'Meet XXL Version': Bengali Actress Ritabhari Chakraborty Gains 25 Kg For Fatafati

Bengali actress Ritabhari Chakraborty’s sudden weight gain made her a topic of discussion among social media users. The 30-year-old who was relentlessly trolled for her weight later clarified that she had to undergo two major surgeries which resulted in her drastic weight transformation. But, being the confident lady that she is, Ritabhari has turned a deaf ear to the trolls. Further to spread awareness about body positivity, the actress has signed up for a new film titled Fatafati. The trailer of the film was launched on April 15. Shedding the inhibitions regarding her body, the actress revealed that she had put on 25 kgs extra for the film.

Sharing the trailer of Fatafati on Instagram, Ritabhari penned a lovely caption that read, “Meet XXL version of me - Phullora! Some scripts are worth going to this length for. Presenting the trailer of my next Fatafati. Story of a plus-size model - a love story - an emotional roller coaster ride in the quest for self-love! Coming on 12th May with an extra large bang."

The trailer opens with a plus-sized Ritabhari living with her husband in a completely middle-class household. A housewife, she aims to be a fashion designer by profession. The story then takes us through the stereotypical remarks she has to face owing to her weight. People appear to crush her dreams of becoming a fashion influencer because of her extra pounds.

Despite all the social constraints, Fatafati is the story of a woman who rises above the harsh remarks to pursue her dream, regardless of what people tell her. What’s more, she has a super-supportive husband aka Bengali actor Abir Chatterjee as well as her son, who is also her pillar of support. The film seems to be on a mission to break the stereotype of plus-size women and aspiring plus-size models.

Helmed by Aritra Mukherjee, Fatafati also stars Swastika Dutta, Soma Chakraborty, Raktim Samanta, Arijita Mukhopadhyay, and Debosree Ganguly in titular roles. Produced under the banners of Windows, Fatafati is slated to hit the big screens on May 12.

Earlier, in a social media post, Ritabhari documented her journey of putting on weight in an inspirational post. An excerpt of what she wrote was, “Sometimes, a film takes you on a transformation journey, literally and metaphorically! Well, Fatafati is one such movie. It is about how the journey of being one size to another allowed me to have a positive conversation with my body."

“Even though I understand that the journey of self-love and care is long, don’t let anyone dictate how you view yourself! Be kind to your body. Be comfortable in your skin. Learn to love every bit of it. Embrace your curves like I am right now, embracing every inch of me!" she concluded.

