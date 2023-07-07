Megastar Chiranjeevi Jets Off To US With Wife To “Refresh And Rejuvenate”

Megastar Chiranjeevi Konidela, known for his blockbuster films, has been shooting for numerous projects back to back. Recently, the legendary actor completed the dubbing for his upcoming release, Bhola Shankar. Before diving into the film’s promotions, the South star decided to take a short holiday to the United States with his wife, Surekha. Sharing the news with his fans, Chiranjeevi posted several pictures with his wife on an Emirates flight and expressed his excitement about the trip. He wrote, “Off to US on a short holiday with Surekha to refresh and rejuvenate before I join the shoot of my next, a hilarious family entertainer being produced by Gold Box Entertainments."

According to reports, Chiranjeevi is expected to return to India within a week and will commence the promotional activities for Bhola Shankar.

In his social media post, the actor gave a hint about an upcoming comedy project without sharing specific details. However, according to reports from Andhra Wishesh, the actor has collaborated with director Kalyan Krishna for the Telugu remake of the Malayalam film Bro Daddy.

The Malayalam film portrayed the dynamic between Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran as a father-son duo. In the Telugu remake, Chiranjeevi will take on the role of the father, while the makers are reportedly in discussions with Siddhu Jonnalagadda to portray his son. Currently, both the actors are occupied with their ongoing projects. Once they wrap up their respective films, the production of the Telugu remake will commence.

The project is expected to bring a fresh and entertaining twist to Telugu cinema.

Chiranjeevi’s previous project, Waltheru Veeraiya, received a tremendous response from his fans. Now, his upcoming film Bhola Shankar has created a similar buzz among audiences, who are eagerly anticipating his magic on the big screen once again. Alongside the megastar, the movie features Tamannaah Bhatia, Keerthy Suresh and Sushanth in prominent roles.