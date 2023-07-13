Meghan Markle Eyeing Hollywood Return To Honour Princess Diana?

Meghan Markle made a life-changing decision when she left her acting career behind after marrying Prince Harry. However, recent reports suggest that the Duchess of Sussex might make a comeback to the screen before their deal with Netflix expires in 2025. According to The Daily Express, Meghan Markle is being considered for the lead role in the sequel to the iconic 1992 film, The Bodyguard, which originally starred Whitney Houston and Kevin Costner. What makes this opportunity even more intriguing is the connection it holds to Meghan’s late mother-in-law, Princess Diana, who was once considered for the same role before her untimely death.

“The only thing Kevin loves more than an underdog like Meghan is a box office hit," an insider told New Idea magazine. Meghan’s role could potentially serve as a poignant tribute to Princess Diana’s enduring legacy.

Back in 2012, speaking to People magazine, Kevin Costner said, “The studio liked the idea of doing a Bodyguard 2." Costner even recalled a telephonic conversation she had with Diana and said, “I just remember her being incredibly sweet on the phone, and she asked the question ‘Are we going to have, like, a kissing scene?’ She said it in a very respectful way. I said ‘Yeah, there’s going to be a little bit, but we can make that okay, too’."

However, Diana highlighted how her life had enough drama and expressed, “My life is perhaps going to become my own at some point." She encouraged them to proceed with the script and mentioned that when it’s ready, “I’ll be in a really good place."

Meanwhile, royal correspondent Kinsey Schofield expressed her doubt regarding the rumour, stating that she believes there is no truth to it. During an appearance on TalkTV’s Jeremy Kyle Live, Schofield stated that the rumour claiming Meghan Markle could take Princess Diana’s place in Kevin Costner’s sequel to ‘The Bodyguard’ is baseless. Schofield highlighted that she finds it highly unlikely that Kevin Costner would personally reach out to Meghan and express interest in making an iconic sequel with her.