Meghan Markle Has 'Outgrown' Old Friends, Is She Still Close To Priyanka Chopra?

Meghan Markle has reportedly ‘outgrown’ with most of her old friends. The former actress, who is married to Prince Harry, has restricted her public appearances since she moved to the US with her family in 2020. Since her move, the Duchess of Sussex’s relationship with her family, the royal family and friends, including Jessica Mulroney and Priyanka Chopra, has been in the spotlight. Recently, it was claimed that Meghan and Harry’s relationship with the Beckhams — David and Victoria Beckham has been strained. Now, it is claimed that Meghan has distant herself from a few old friends.

According to relationship expert Kate Mansfield, Meghan Markle has allegedly ‘outgrown’ her old friends circle. Speaking with Mirror, Mansfield claimed that Meghan’s time with the royals may have changed her values. “People who value growth and personal development often grow out of friends and connections over the years, as they change to the point that they no longer have much in common with old friends. This can be down to different values, lifestyle and interests - all of which profoundly and most certainly apply to Megan’s journey into becoming a royal," Mansfield said.