Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Eyeing a House Close To Leonardo DiCaprio's Home Amid Breakup Rumours?

Amid rumours of their marriage hitting the rocks, a new report has claimed that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are looking at moving to Malibu. Meghan and Harry have been living in the US in March 2020, just before the Covid-19 lockdown. The couple bought a home in Montecito, California, and have been living with their children, son Archie and daughter Lili. While the Montecito is currently their reported residence, Meghan and Harry are reportedly looking to shift to the popular Hollywood residential hostpot Malibu.

For the unversed, Malibu is home to several Hollywood stars. These included Simon Cowell, Cher, Lady Gaga, Leonardo DiCaprio, Miley Cyrus and Charlize Theron. A source told The Express UK that one of the biggest reasons the couple wants to move to Malibu is the proximity to central Los Angeles and Beverly Hills. Another factor that has induced the decision is allegedly Meghan’s plans to expand her media profile as a producer, philanthropist and content creator.

A source told The Express UK, “Harry and Meghan are reviewing their living options with Malibu being a place of interest. They have secretly visited the area a couple of times and have been out and about, looking at what’s there."

“And Meghan knows parts of the region from being there as a kid. It is uncertain if they will sell Montecito or just add a Malibu spot to buy. The move consideration comes as Meghan is shifting gears and focus back to Hollywood with WME," the source added.

“Being close to Beverly Hills and LA where the deals are done is smart. And of course there is a real Malibu scene where major stars, producers and studio executives all hang out, socialize and get deals done during dinner and beach parties," the insider said, before adding, “Meghan has friends who live in the area and she likes spots like Soho House. Certainly Prince Harry and Meghan would be welcome at many major parties and would be desired guests."