Meghana Raj Sarja Shares Emotional Post As Son Raayan Leaves For School For First Time

Sandalwood actress and wife of late actor Chiranjeevi Sarja, Meghana Raj Sajra has shared a few adorable photos of her son Raayan leaving for school on his first day. Meghana dropped a few pictures on her official Instagram handle and wrote an emotional caption. In the pictures it can be seen Raayan enjoying his first day at school.

In the last picture, Meghana and Raayan pose in front of the late actor Chiranjeevi Sarja’s picture.

The latest post of the Kannada actress was captioned, “Once we become a parent it’s not just the children crossing milestones but us as parents too! And today happens to be one such special day! Raayan’s very first day of school! I simply can’t put the emotions I went through in words… his very 1st step towards education, knowledge, and most importantly life lessons…Need All your good wishes and blessings for our little one @chirusarja #raayanrajsarja."

As soon as the post was up, fans flooded the comment section with lovely wishes.

Meghana Raj Sarja and Chiranjeevi Sarja exchanged wedding vows in 2018 after dating for 10 years. Unfortunately, Chiranjeevi Sarja passed away on June 7, 2020, after suffering a massive heart attack. At that time Meghna was five months pregnant. Raayan was born in October 2020.

Ever since her husband’s demise the actress has been raising her son as a single parent and she considers the little one to be a ray of hope in her life.

After staying away from films for some time, Meghana is finally going to make a comeback with Vishal Atreya’s directorial Tatsama Tadbhava. Bankrolled by Pannaga Bharana, the project will also see Prajwal Devaraj and Aravinnd Iyer in key roles.