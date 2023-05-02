Met 2023: Jared Leto, Dressed As Karl Lagerfeld's Cat Choupette, Photobombs Anna Hathway On The Red Carpet

There is something different about Jared Leto. Even if we want, we can’t match up to his style statements, the best of which are showcased every year at the Met Gala. This year too, the actor, who is a fashionista par excellence, took the game up a notch higher by gracing the fashion night of the year in a quirky fit. He made a grand entry wearing a giant cat costume, as a tribute to Karl Lagerfeld’s cat Choupette. Of course, it was in line with this year’s Met Gala theme - Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty – as Jared understands the assignment every single time. Below the full cat suit, the actor wore extra heavy dark eyeliner to complete his look. However, that is not the only reason why he is trending incessantly on the Internet today. Some photos and videos have captured his heartfelt meeting with good friend and his WeCrashed co-star, actress Anne Hathaway, on the red carpet.

It so happened that Anne was posing for the camera in a Chanel-inspired but Versace-created white dress with the pins and camellias designs. Unaware of the person passing by, dressed as Choupette, she continues giving stunning poses. But as she turns back, she sees her friend Jared taking off the big cat mask. An excited Anne Hathaway then moved towards the actor, who looks equally surprised, and hugs him. The moments showing the two stars catching up at the ball have now gone viral on Twitter. Take a look:

Anne Hathaway and Jared Leto then also met Salma Hayek, who was looking gorgeous as ever in a blood-red gown. The red-hot Gucci fit comprised a glossy red bustier and pearl straps off the shoulder. Anne and Salma will be seen together in Netflix’s Seesaw Monster.

Jared Leto did not serve just one but two Met Gala looks this year. After surprising all with his Choupette-inspired mascot, the actor graced the red carpet in an all-black ensemble. It had an enormous cape, pleated skirt, and black trousers.

Not just Jared but Doja Cat also arrived at Met Gala 2023 dressed as Choupette. She wore a hooded Oscar de la Renta gown, which had cat ears on the hood.

