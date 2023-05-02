Met Gala 2023: Nick Jonas Holds Priyanka Chopra's Hand As She Walks Iconic Stairs; Fans Go Aww

On Monday, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas couple walked the red carpet together, hand in hand, at the iconic Metropolitan Museum of Art. They sported coordinated classic Valentino outfits, paying homage to this year’s theme, “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty."

Nick opted for a sophisticated suit that had a hint of edginess to it. He slipped into a leather suit jacket over a white shirt, accessorised with a studded black tie. During a red carpet interview with Vogue, the 30-year-old artist shared that the black and white look was inspired by Karl Lagerfeld’s classic style. He also mentioned that they incorporated some of their personal jewellery into the outfit.

Priyanka wore a black strapless gown designed by Valentino. The dress was enhanced with a large bow at the waist and a thigh-high slit, revealing her pumps, giving the attire a classy yet sexy look.

Advertisement

Priyanka made a grand entrance at the showpiece event with a fabulous statement piece - a long cape with ruffles that flowed behind her as she strutted up the iconic steps and posed for the shutterbugs. And that’s not all! To complete the classic black-and-white look, she wore white gloves. She accessorised the look with a unique bespoke Bulgari piece. And get this - it was a whopping 11.6 karats!

What, however, caught netizen’s eyes was Nick Jonas’ chivalry! As she climbed up the stairs, Nick gave her a hand, flooding the internet with videos on “husband goals". Check it out here:

In fact, videos had gone viral last month when Nick helped wifey dearest Priyanka climb down the stairs after an impromptu performance on stage with Ranveer Singh.

Advertisement

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have had a jam-packed schedule in the recent weeks. The actress has been busy promoting her latest series Citadel, co-starring Richard Madden, while Nick has been busy performing with his brothers, Kevin and Joe Jonas. The trio is gearing up for the launch of their upcoming album, The Album, set to hit the market later this month.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Entertainment News here