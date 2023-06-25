Michael Jackson Death Anniversary: Interesting Facts About The 'King Of Pop' You Probably Didn't Know

MICHAEL JACKSON DEATH ANNIVERSARY: Regarded as the ‘King of Pop’, Michael Jackson, to this day, is one of the most famous entertainers of all time. Michael was born on August 29th, 1958 and ruled the 20th century. Michael’s popularity was unmatched and still cannot be replicated or replaced. Other than being an excellent singer, MJ was a phenomenal dancer, and now people have made his dancing style a dance form and try to copy him. He is one of the best-selling artists of all time and his songs like Billie Jean, Dangerous, Beat It, and Thrillers were all chartbusters.

Michael breathed his last on 25th June 2009, and today on his death anniversary, let’s see some fascinating facts about him:

Michael started performing at the age of 5

Michael was the youngest among his brothers and was very talented (even at the tender age of 5). His father, Joe Jackson realised at a very early stage that MJ was a great singer and dancer. So, when Michael was 5 years old, his dad made him join his brother’s group, then called the ‘Jackson Brothers’. Later, the band was named ‘The Jackson 5’ and rose to stardom in the late 1960s with songs like ‘Who’s Loving You’ and ‘I Want You Back’.

Michael turned his house into an amusement park

Michael Jackson turned the ranch he used to live in into a half house and half amusement park. As weird as it sounds, MJ purchased a property in 1987 for an estimated sum of 19.5 million USD. He named the park ‘Neverland’ which was an island where the fictional character Peter Pan lived. The ranch today is worth around 100 million USD.

Michael Jackson wanted to play a superhero in a movie

Jackson always wanted to be a superhero. In an effort to be one, he almost purchased Marvel Comics when they filed for bankruptcy in the 1990s. MJ wanted to play Spiderman and thus was looking to buy the comics. Michael also wanted to play Professor X but was not chosen for the role.

Michael Jackson was very fond of animals

MJ loved animals a lot; he had a zoo at his amusement park which had many animals. He had two Llamas named ‘Louis and Lola’ and they even used to visit his recording studios. He had a Chimpanzee named ‘Bubbles’ which MJ was really fond of. He received an elephant from actress Elizabeth Taylor as a gift. Jackson named used to call it ‘Gypsy’.

His copies were still sold after his death