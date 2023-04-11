Mika Singh Moves Court, Seeks Quashing of Charges In 'Forcefully Kissed Rakhi Sawant' 2006 Case

Mika Singh has moved the Bombay High Court 17 years after a case was filed against the singer for allegedly forcefully kissing Rakhi Sawant. Mika has now asked the court to quash charges pressed against him. As reported by Spotboye.com, a division bench of Justices A S Gadkari and P D Naik, on Monday, heard the appeal. Reportedly, the bench argued that since the accused and complainant have already settled their dispute, the case may be invalidated.

What Did Rakhi Sawant and Mika Singh’s Lawyers Argue In Court?

Advertisement

Reportedly, Ayush Pasbola - the lawyer representing Rakhi, informed the court that the affidavit “granting permission to dismiss the FIR had been lost in the high court’s registry and could not be located." Therefore, Rakhi has now been asked to submit a new affidavit by the end of next week. Meanwhile, Mika Singh’s lawyer, Falguni Brahmabhat also informed the court that the two stars have already buried their hatchet and resolved the issue.

What Is The Entire Mika Singh-Rakhi Sawant Kiss Case About?

In 2006, Rakhi Sawant attended Mika Singh’s birthday bash. As reported by India Today, the Dhinka Chika singer had asked everyone not to put a cake on his face but when Rakhi did the same, he decided to ‘teach her a lesson’, grabbed her face and kissed her.

Later, Rakhi filed a case in the Bombay High Court and accused Mika of molestation.

Meanwhile, in an interview in 2018, Rakhi mentioned how it became difficult for her to film a kissing scene because she was reminded of the same infamous incident repeatedly. “I was tensed while shooting it. I had never done this before. I was very uncomfortable. I literally had to gulp a half bottle of Black Label to shoot for the kissing scene," she had said.

Advertisement

“Mujhe baar baar scene karte waqt, I was remembering Mika. That accident was coming in my mind every time. I was scared. It felt like somebody is forcing me, using me. I didn’t feel I was acting and in front of the camera, I felt it was happening again," she added.

Read all the Latest Movies News, Entertainment News