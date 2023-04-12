Mika Singh Uses Rupee in Doha, Salutes PM Modi for 'Internationalising' Indian Currency

Singer Mika Singh, who’s currently in Doha, shared an exciting news on Twitter that has got everyone gushing about India. He posted a video from the Doha airport, while shopping at the luxury Louis Vuitton outlet, and expressed his joy at being able to buy products using Indian rupees. Mika also took the opportunity to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for ensuring that the Indian currency is now recognised on a global scale. So, if you’re planning a trip to Qatar or other Gulf countries, this should definitely be good news for you! Indian travellers no longer have to worry about exchanging currency or stocking up on US dollars. That’s because transactions can now be made in Indian rupees.

He wrote, “Good morning. I felt so proud to be able to use Indian rupees whilst shopping at #Dohaairport in the @LouisVuitton store. You can even use rupees in any restaurant.. Isn’t that wonderful? A massive salute to @narendramodi saab for enabling us to use our money like dollars." The popular singer, saluted Prime Minister Modi and saluted for his efforts in internationalising the rupee.

In other news, Mika Singh has filed a petition with the Bombay High Court to drop a 17-year-old complaint filed against him by actress Rakhi Sawant for allegedly kissing her without consent. The singer’s plea, which cited an amicable settlement between the two parties, was heard by a division bench of Justices A S Gadkari and P D Naik on Monday. Singh’s legal team argued that the 2006 case should be dismissed.

