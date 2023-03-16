Milind Gawali is one of the most loved actors in the Marathi film and TV industry. Be it with his acting prowess or his strong persona, he always manages to garner the attention of the audience. Recently, he shared a post that is now making a huge buzz on social media. In the viral video, Milind can be seen walking amid the mountains. He was seen dressed up in a pants-suit, which he paired up with his white coat. There’s no denying that he looked phenomenal.

Milind captioned his post, “I shifted to Thane for the shooting of the serial Aai Khe Kya Karte. Our set is located at the base of the hill and there is a mountain at the back. Situated in Pankhanda village, the people living there seem to be very loving. But, they are often disturbed by noise pollution which seems to be a major problem for all the residents. Constant traffic jams and unfixed roads are considered to be a significant problem for every passing car".

He further added, “In the past three years, I have become used to that sound. Due to meditation, I can now control myself from being affected by the noise. However, I still believe in choosing a safer world for our next generation".

So far, his video has garnered more than 8,732 views. Social media users have commented on his video. One user wrote, “I loved your writing skills". Another user commented, “Dashing Milind sir". One user also wrote, “Looking so handsome".

Milind often shares his videos and pictures on social media, which starts trending; and this time is no different.

Milind Gawali is best known for Hakka, Athang, Tujhich Re, and Than Than Gopal. He shot to stardom with his Marathi show Aai Kuthe Kay Karte. He has also acted in films including Laal Ishq, Paalkhi, He Milan Saubhagyache, Dhangarwada and Most Wanted. Now, he is all set to appear in upcoming TV series including Duheri, Gahire Paani, Campus, and Agneepankh.

