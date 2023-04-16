Milind Gunaji Recalls Why He Turned Down The Chance To Play Kajol's Fiance In DDLJ, 'I Felt Really Bad'

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jaayenge or DDLJ is one of the iconic films to have come out of Bollywood. The romantic drama starring Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol not only set numerous records but it still continues to be a hot topic in pop culture.

Milind Gunaji who went to work with Shah Rukh Khan in Devdas recently revealed that he was supposed to play Kajol’s fiance in the film but he had to turn down the opportunity. That role eventually went to Parmeet Sethi.

In an interview with Bollywood Thikana, Milind shared, “When I was called, the makers did not want a beard on my face. I was not able to remove the beard because I was shooting for three to four films which required a beard. I felt really bad."

Advertisement

Similarly, Milind Gunaji couldn’t play a role in Amitabh Bachchan starrer Mrityudaata. Owing to some reasons, the actor had to decline. Milind recalled, “Maybe there was an accident on the sets of Virasat and hence there was a change in dates." Following this, there were several reports that circulated stating Milind Gunaji, a newcomer has turned down the chance to act alongside Amitabh Bachchan. Concerned about such reports, Milind Gunaji wanted to clarify with Big B since he shared a good bond with him.

The Phir Hera Pheri actor shared that he had waited for Amitabh Bachchan outside Mehboob Studios. When the actor came on sets and Milind explained his stance, Amitabh Bachchan had replied, “Don’t give it much thought. You are a good actor and I don’t care about the reports."

On the work front, Milind Gunaji was last seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and HIT: The First Case. The actor was also part of Ajay Devgn’s OTT series Rudra: The Edge Of Darkness. Now he will feature in the period war romantic drama film The Battle of Bhima Koregaon helmed by Ramesh Thete.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Entertainment News here