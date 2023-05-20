Milind Soman And Ankita Konwar Paint Instagram Red With An Underwater Kiss

Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar are not only fitness enthusiasts but also avid travellers. They are devoted to going on vacations together and experiencing breathtaking vistas throughout the world. Recently, the couple shared some glimpses from their scuba diving adventures in the Maldives. In the pictures, Milind and Ankita are seen sharing a kiss under the deep blue sea. They also give us a sneak peek into the mesmerizing and abundant marine life that survives underneath.

Milind Soman shared a picture on Instagram with the caption, “First kiss." The two are seen in proper diving attire. Milind was wearing a pair of yellow glasses, and Ankita wore a bright red one. Ankita replied to the post and wrote, “Do chashmish."

Advertisement

Earlier, Milind posted a short reel of their fun activity underwater. The duo could be seen playing tic-tac-toe on a reusable whiteboard. The text on the clip read, “Tic Tac Toe is always fun with you." Milind also sarcastically captioned the post, “The only two participants getting ready for the underwater TicTacToe world championship next week."

Advertisement

The actor also posted a scuba diving video of himself with the caption, “Underwater… wishing I had gills." The clip gives us a glimpse of beautiful marine life: small fish, and coral reefs. Even his wife, Ankita, enjoyed her time in the Maldives. She shared a slew of pictures from her several diving expeditions. She expressed her happiness over spotting sharks, manta rays, and other amazing creatures in the sea. She added that it was her 15th dive.

Advertisement

Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar have been touring around the world lately. Recently, they visited Scotland after running a marathon in London. As the adventure enthusiasts they are, the duo climbed Ben Nevis, which is the highest peak in the United Kingdom.

The marathon in London was also a challenging experience, covering miles in rain and a temperature as low as 6 degrees.

They have also been to Malta and explored a 6,000-year-old sun temple that is built on a hill. They also decided to take a stroll amid nature in the beautiful gardens and parks in Valletta and Mdina. Not to forget the delectable delicacies they enjoyed on the tour.

Milind and Ankita tied the knot in 2018 in Alibaug as per Maharashtrian customs. Only their closest friends and relatives were present during their intimate wedding. Later, they had a lavish, barefoot wedding in Spain.