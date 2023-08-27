Mira Kapoor Drops Selfie With Mother-in-Law Supriya Pathak, Shares Photos From Misha’s 7th Birthday

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor’s daughter Misha has turned 7 years old. The couple celebrated her birthday with friends and family members. The star’s wife took to her social handle and shared the photos from last evening’s celebrations. But what caught everyone’s attention was her selfie with mother-in-law Supriya Pathak. Mira also used Hansa’s popular line while sharing the photo.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Mira first shared a video in which we can see the decoration. The birthday theme was pink. In another photo, she was seen taking a selfie with Supriya Pathak and wrote “Hum Khana Kha Ke Gaye". In the third photo, Mira was seen flaunting her outfit for the evening. She even shared a post for her daughter and wrote, “My darling baby, you’ve turned a heavenly Seven! Gliding and smiling, climbing and shining, nothing compares to your sunshine. Time flies, and may you continue to soar baby girl! Happy Birthday my Misha."

Take a look at the photos here:

Mira recently took Misha to an adventure park and wrote a long note, “The most adventurous and true adrenaline junkie amongst us all is Misha — thankfully we both have each other. So off we were in Tivoli Gardens, trying all the rollercoasters she made the height requirement for (do tippy toes count?). Funny thing is I made the weirdest faces in the coaster-cam pictures and she was so zen."