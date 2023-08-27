Mira Kapoor Has The Sweetest Birthday Wish For Daughter Misha: ‘You’ve Turned A Heavenly Seven…’

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor’s daughter Misha recently turned 7 years old. The proud mommy has now shared a candid moment of her little one on Instagram and also penned a heartwarming note dedicated to her.

The note read, “My darling baby, you’ve turned a heavenly Seven! Gliding and smiling, climbing and shining, nothing compares to your sunshine; Time flies, and may you continue to soar baby girl! Happy Birthday my Misha."

Mira Kapoor often shares glimpses of her kids on her social media handle. Earlier this month, she shared a bundle of photos from their Denmark vacation and also revealed that her daughter Misha is one of the most adventurous one in their family.

She took to Instagram and wrote, “The most adventurous and true adrenaline junkie amongst us all is Misha — thankfully we both have each other. So off we were in Tivoli Gardens, trying all the rollercoasters she made the height requirement for (do tippy toes count?). Funny thing is I made the weirdest faces in the coaster-cam pictures and she was so zen."

