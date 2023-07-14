Mira Rajput Just Cannot Resist Jumping Into Freezing Lake In Switzerland; Shares Photo

Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor along with their kids are currently enjoying a vacation in Switzerland. The couple has been sharing a lot of pictures and setting the internet on fire. Well, keeping up with the trend Shahid’s wife Mira Kapoor shared a photo of her jumping into a freezing Switzerland lake.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the star wife wrote, “Take the plunge! I cannot resist jumping into water - the sea, off a raft, into a river, a waterfall and finally I ticked off a lake! On our summer holidays to the hills, my mom would have us all stop at every waterfall so she can take a dip.. the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree.. So after lunch at the beautiful @aiolaalporto (the linguini was so good we went twice in a row) and a quick change later, fellow water baby @lamourage_ and I took one too many jumps into the freezing lake." As soon as she shared the photo, Ishaan Khatter dropped a heart emoji in the comment section. In the photo, Mira is wearing a black and white swimsuit and is accompanied with her friend.

Take a look at the photo here: