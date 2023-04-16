Mira Rajput Looks Beautiful In Chic Ethnic Wear; Says ‘Haso, Jiyo, Muskurao’

Mira Rajput is one of the most popular star wives in Bollywood. She knows how to make head turns from her fashion sense. Just like today when she is winning hearts with her simple yet stylish looks. The star wife is wearing a chic salwar suit but it is her caption which is grabbing attention.

Mira shared a carousel of pictures. She is seen dressed in an Indian ensemble and smiling. Mira is wearing a mauve and yellow-coloured Chanderi silk salwar suit set. Her silk salwar suit set is paired with a yellow-coloured kurta featuring a round neckline with a slit, scalloped borders, and full-length billowy sleeves. It has intricate floral threadwork and sequin embellishments. She opted for a half-tied hairdo, mascara, sleek eyeliner, subtle eye shadow, mauve lip shade and a dewy base to complete the look.

Fans loved her dress and compared her to Amrita Rao’s character Poonam from Shahid Kapoor’s film Vivah. One of the fans wrote, “You look like Poonam in 3rd slide #vivah." Another wrote, “You are so beautiful Mira." Sharing the photos, Mira Rajput wrote, “Haso, jiyo, muskurao…."

To note, Mira recently shared a video on her Instagram account, featuring some of the lovely moments she shared with her husband, Shahid Kapoor. The video captures moments, from Mira’s birthday celebration to their vacation at the beach. The video commences with Mira and Shahid showing off their dancing skills at her 28th birthday party. Finally, the clip concludes with the couple dancing at Mira’s parents’ anniversary celebration. Mira Rajput captioned the post with, “That’s the deal my dear."

On the work front, Shahid Kapoor has recently shared the first look of his next Bloody Daddy. The film is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and co-stars Diana Penty. It is produced by AAZ Films and Offside Entertainment and is going to be presented by Jio Studios. It will be releasing digitally.

