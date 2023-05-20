Mira Rajput Says 'Mujhe Jaane Do' As She Gets Mobbed By Paps; Watch

Mira Rajput, wife of actor Shahid Kapoor had an earnest request to the paparazzi at an event last night. She wanted to go home early and as her kids had school the next day. Hence, she asked the shutterbugs to let her go. A video of the same has gone viral now.

In the video, Mira can be seen walking while she told the paparazzi in front of her, “Mere bacche kal subah school jayenge toh aap mujhe jaane dijiye (My children will go to school tomorrow, so you guys please let me go)." Mira chuckled after making the request. The paparazzi immediately agreed to the same. She then bid them goodbye while taking the lift.

Popular paparazzo Viral Bhayani shared the video saying, “Mira excuses herself as she wants to make sure her kids go to school tomorrow morning on time. Such a self-disciplined and hands-on mamma." Actress Rashami Desai, on seeing the video dropped a red heart emoji in the comments section.

Advertisement

Mira enjoys a massive fan following. Being an active social media user, she often shares moments and snippets of her daily life, with her travelling, food, fitness, beauty and health videos. She is also a fashion icon and is a huge advocate of home grown brands minimalistic looks.

She married Shahid Kapoor back in 2015. They are one of the most adorable couples in BTown, and have been going strong ever since. They also have two kids Misha and Zain.

Earlier last year, the couple relocated to a luxurious duplex apartment in the upscale area of Worli, Mumbai. According to a 2022 report by News 18, their new residence is a whopping ₹58 crore. Situated within the prestigious Three Sixty West skyscraper, the apartment offers a stunning panoramic view of the iconic Bandra-Worli Sea Link. Their apartment also boats of six parking slots and features a huge balcony spanning 500 square feet.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shahid Kapoor was last seen in Farzi. He will next be seen in Ali Abbas Zafar directorial, Bloody Daddy. The movie, apart from Shahid, also features Sanjay Kapoor and Diana Penty and is expected to premiere at Jio Cinema in June. On the other hand, Shahid will soon be seen in a romantic drama, alongside Kriti Sanon. The movie also features Dimple Kapadia and is expected to release in October this year. And with two more projects including Koi Shaq and the comedy movie, the fans are surely up for a treat this year.