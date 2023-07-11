Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty's First Single Lady Luck Is Mesmerising; Listen In

The upcoming film Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty has been generating significant buzz with its unique selling point: starring actors Anushka Shetty and Naveen Polishetty, who share the same surnames as the title. With the release of the teaser and two singles, the movie has already captured the attention of viewers and industry insiders. The team has released a new song titled Lady Luck, which is set to enchant audiences with its romantic essence.

Lady Luck is a mesmerising romantic number that is sure to find its way onto playlists for romantic drives and date nights under the stars. The accompanying music video showcases the enchanting chemistry between Anushka Shetty and Naveen Polishetty, leaving fans eagerly anticipating the narrative chemistry between the two in the film. The song has been released in four languages - Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam - maintaining its delightful vibe across all versions, thanks to the skilful composition of Radhan, the film’s music composer.