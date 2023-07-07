Mission Impossible: 5 Craziest And Most Dangerous Stunts In Tom Cruise Starrer Movie Franchise

Mission: Impossible is impossible to think of without Hollywood star Tom Cruise. As agent Ethan Hunt, the actor has made a space for himself in the hearts of fans. The franchise began in 1996 and has six movies that are already released. With two more on the way, it is time to take a trip down memory lane and reminisce about what it is best known for: the action stunts. Ever since the beginning Cruise has made sure to perform his own stunts in the film. Most of these have been just as hard to do in real life as they looked on screen.

Here are 5 most dangerous stunts of Tom Cruise as Ethan Hunt:

1- Helicopter-Train Jump in Mission: Impossible

The stunts in the first Mission: Impossible movie might seem nothing in comparison to the later films. Yet this was the same stunt that pushed Tom Cruise to begin doing his own actions in the franchise. Remember the fight with Jon Voight’s villain Jim Phelps on top of a TGV bullet train? Ethan Hunter then jumps onto a helicopter that soon explodes. This leaves Cruise’s character with no choice but to jump back onto the train. ScreenRant reported that after Cruise had finished this stunt, he was bleeding, bruised, and cut. Yet nothing was going to stop him from performing his own stunts.

2- Climbing the Burj Khalifa in Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol

Everyone held their breath when Cruise climbed the side of the Burj Khalifa. Popular for being the tallest building in the world, Ghost Protocol Hunt saw Cruise trying to scale 11 floors of the 2,722-foot skyscraper to get to the 130th floor. All he had on was adhesive gloves, one of which fails. What makes this scene more daring was the fact that Cruise was actually running out of time while performing the scene. His harness was at risk of cutting off the actor’s circulation.

3- Riding a Motorcycle Off a Cliff in Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One

Tom Cruise made fans go crazy with this stunt. It is rightfully dubbed as the most dangerous stunt yet in the Mission: Impossible series’ history. Cruise says so himself. The scene witnesses Ethan Hunt driving a motorcycle off a cliff. He falls before launching into a base jump. It is important to note that Cruise did this stunt himself at the age of 60. A remarkable feat for the actor.

4- Deep Dive in Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation

Can you believe that the Hollywood star held his breath underwater for six and a half minutes? In Rogue Nation, Tom Cruise had the help of experts to help him slow down his heart rate. This meant that he would need less oxygen. The tension on screen was palpable as time was running out for Ethan Hunt.

5- The Knife Fight in Mission: Impossible II

This scene is one of the most tense scenes in the history of the franchise. One might assume that Tom Cruise might not have had a real knife so close to his eye. But you are wrong. This is not CGI. Collider reported that the makers measured the distance to Cruise’s eyeball. They then used a cable to balance the knife above Cruise’s eye. To make it seem more realistic, his co-star Dougray Scott then leaned on the knife, using all his weight to push it down.