Mission Impossible 7 Box Office Collection Day 1: Tom Cruise Film Records Rs 12 Cr In India

Mission Impossible 7 Box Office Collection India: Tom Cruise’s Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One has had an impressive start at the box office in India. The film, which was one of the highly-anticipated films of the year, has reportedly opened to an impressive Rs 12.50 crore box office collection. The opening led MI7 to become one of the biggest opening for a Hollywood film India, at par with Vin Diesel’s Fast X.

According to The Indian Express, Mission Impossible 7 has collected Rs 12.50 in India and has the potential of collecting Rs 100 crore in India. In May, a day after Fast X released, Sacnilk.com reported that Fast X had also recorded an opening day collection of Rs 12.50 crores in India.

With the opening day collection, Mission: Impossible 7 beat the opening day collections of films such as John Wick: Chapter 4 (Rs 10 cr), Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania at Rs (Rs 9 cr), and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (Rs 7.30 cr) in India.

Mission Impossible 7 Box Office Collection Worldwide:

According to Variety, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One is aiming an opening day collection of $250 million worldwide. While the North American circle is expected to contribute $95 million to the worldwide collection, the remaining $160 million will come from different international markets.

Mission Impossible 7 Review: